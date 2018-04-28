Confusion in Kaduna as political parties — Nigeria Today

Confusion in Kaduna as political parties
reject proposed LG Polls
There is confusions in Kaduna state as Coalition of political parties have
disagreed with the state’s Independent Electoral Commission,
KADSIECOM's for insisting to continue with the local government council
Polls slated for 12th May 2018, despite inherent challenges.
Among noticeable challenges, which could jeopardize the election, is the
position taken by the coalition that it would not accept the conduct of the
Polls without card readers and voters registrar.
In a statement issued after the interactive session with the Commission, the
group argued that display of voters registrar should have commenced 30
days to elections as enshrined in the electoral Act, but was yet to be
displayed.
The Commission had during the interactive meeting, told stakeholders that
the INEC national body refused it access to card reader and voter registrar,
but insisted on going ahead with the Polls with the aim to use the electronic
voting machine.
The statement signed by the coalition's chairman and secretary, Umar
Ibrahim and Mohammed Inuwa wada, respectively, stressed that all other
states had conducted their LG elections with card readers and voters
registrar, and therefore sounds laughable and suspicious for the
Commissions to conduct elections without those materials on the ground
that INEC has refused them access to the materials three weeks to
elections.
The coalition therefore insisted that all the sensitive materials meant for
the conduct of the elections must be available and jointly inspected by
parties, security agencies and key stakeholders before the elections would
commence.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!