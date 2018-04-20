 Conmen Use Governor’s Number To Solicit Funds — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Conmen Use Governor’s Number To Solicit Funds

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A group of con men have caused an upheaval in Plateau after cloning the phone number of Governor Simon Lalong and using it to ask for money. The Plateau State Government has raised the alarm and state that security agencies have been informed of the threat. Yakubu Dati, the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and […]

The post Conmen Use Governor’s Number To Solicit Funds appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.