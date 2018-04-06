 Conor McGregor charged with assault in New York - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports


Washington Post

The 29-year-old handed himself in to police after footage emerged online in which he appeared to throw a hand truck at a bus. Conor McGregor is due in court on Friday. By Press Association Sport staff. April 6 2018 9:40 AM. 0 Comments. Conor McGregor
