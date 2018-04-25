Constituents move to recall Enugu Rep — Nigeria Today

Constituents move to recall Enugu Rep

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—PEOPLE of Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency have asked the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State to commence recall process on their House of Representatives member, Hon Pat Asadu.

The constituents accused Asadu of non performance, insult and threat to the constituents.

In a statement by a group in the constituency – Nsukka/Igboeze South Rescue Movement, led by Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, the people said “the recent threat by the member to his constituents that nobody can stop him from returning to the national assembly come 2019 was an insult to the people.”

They said Asadu made the statement in response to their demands for verifiable bills and motions sponsored by him since 11 years of his representation and the number of constituency projects attracted by him these 11 years of his representation.

The group said “the constituents are strongly believing the alleged rumour of bribe by Hon. Dr.Patrick Oziokoja Asadu to purchase his 4th term bid and attributed this to be the reason for his boastful and grandstanding statement.”

When contacted, Asadu said the group was a faceless one unknown to him and would want to meet with them if they are real.

The post Constituents move to recall Enugu Rep appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

