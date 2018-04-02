'Consumer Rights Enforcement Starts With Consumer Enlightenment' - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

‘Consumer Rights Enforcement Starts With Consumer Enlightenment’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
'Consumer Rights Enforcement Starts With Consumer Enlightenment'
In this piece, two prominent consumer rights advocates, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo and Barrister Uche Onu, noted that Nigerian consumers are often reluctant to insist on redress when their rights are violated, simply because they lack knowledge of their …
