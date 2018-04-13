Conte Unconcerned About Sarri Reports — Nigeria Today

Conte Unconcerned About Sarri Reports

Antonio Conte says reports linking Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea, do not serve as a source of concern to him.

Chelsea won the Premier League last season, but mixed performances this season, has them outside of the top four.

Conte has been reportedly linked with an exit from Chelsea.

Sarri, who has done a brilliant job in Naples, has been mooted as a potential replacement, but Conte is not interested in discussing the situation.

“I think this is not my job to answer this type of question,” Conte told reporters in Friday’s pre-match news conference ahead of the trip to Southampton. “My job is to work with the players, finish the season as strongly as possible for us.

“As you know very well with the speculation, always there is speculation around our position, not only for me, but for a lot of coaches.

“This is our job. For me, the most important thing is to be focused on Chelsea and to try to improve this season, and finish in the best possible way.

“Honestly, I’m not curious because I don’t read the papers and honestly I’m not interested in this. My only worry is to do my job, work with my players in best way possible.”

The post Conte Unconcerned About Sarri Reports appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

