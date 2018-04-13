Contemporary dance is natural to me – Adeniji - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Contemporary dance is natural to me – Adeniji – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper Contemporary dance is natural to me – Adeniji

New Telegraph Newspaper

From Dublin comes'The Only Jealousy of Emer'. Adedamola Frederick Adeniji, a versatile dancer and dance teacher, has featured in several major dance shows. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Ondo State-born artiste talks about his expectations at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

