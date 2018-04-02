Controversies trail BBNaija Sunday eviction result — Nigeria Today

Controversies trail BBNaija Sunday eviction result

Several controversies have trailed BBNaija’s Sunday eviction results, as concerns raised from various quarters suggest the results might have been ‘rigged’.

This is the first time the show, which is in its third season, has been accused of tampering with votes for gains and ratings.

Prior to the show, several viewers on Twitter had suggested that they knew what the results were going to be, due to perceived ‘favouritism’ on the part of the organisers.

A Twitter handle @BBNaija Leaks wrote on Saturday, “So as we promised informing you On This Week Leaked Result;

1st-Nina

2nd-Teddy A

3rd-Cee c

4th-BamBam

“Which One or Two of the names above would be evicted from the #BBNaija Game.”

Few hours later, the same handle tweeted, “So information just got to us that due to our accurate leaks, Teddy A would be the victim(eviction) of a flipped script tonight ’cause @BBNaija and his crew are trying to save face.”

In response to the trending ‘leaks’, host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu tweeted @Ebuka, “Predictions are not leaks.”

However, on Sunday, the show came under ‘fire’ again when a viewer calculated the votes gotten by each nominated housemates and revealed that they did not add up to hundred per cent.

According to the votes, Nina had 44.00 per cent, CeeC had 24.38 per cent, Teddy A had 16.81 per cent and BamBam gathered 13.37 per cent.

Highlighting the errors, a viewer @ib_Granville tweeted, “See what was wrong with last night’s results

1) Votes don’t sum up to 100%.

2) Wrong display, it’s usually in form of a bar chart with their names, not pictures.

3) That’s not the official portrait for BamBam, a different picture was used.

@BBNaija ???”

Minutes later, show organisers responded to the queries through their official Instagram handle @bigbronaija, writing: “Dear viewers, an incorrect percentage was published for Nina during this night’s eviction show.

“While we deeply regret this error, we wish to state that the audited and verified percemtage for Nina is 45.44 per cent as opposed to the previously published 44 per cent.

“We thank you for your usual support and understanding,” they said.

Viewers, however, have expressed deep concerns over the authencity of the show results, some fearing that their favorites might be affected.

Despite the apology issued by the show organisers some other viewers have taken to social media to table their disappointments.

@isibor.grace wrote on Instagram, “I hope you won’t make mistake to announce the real winner.”

@joy.oj wrote, “How many other housemates have you done this to? You decided to post this because you were called out for the missing 1.44 per cent. Continue.”

Meanwhile, Nina, CeeC, Tobi, Miracle, Lolu, Anto, Alex, Rico Swavey and Khloe are left to battle for the star prize worth 45 million naira.

