Controversy trails Melaye’s arrest — Nigeria Today

Controversy trails Melaye’s arrest

Social media was awash with the

news of the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye

representing Kogi West Senatorial District

at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International

Airport, Abuja, on his way to Morocco on

official engagement.

Although reports had it that Melaye

was released hours after his arrest,

the FCT Police Spokesman, Anjuguri

Manzah, said he is not aware of the arrest.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS,

was quoted as saying that Melaye was

arrested on instruction.

Spokesman of the NIS, Mr. Sunday

James, confirmed the arrest of the

senator, saying the agency acted based on

instruction.

An eyewitness said after preventing

the federal lawmaker from boarding his

flight, the immigration officials asked him

to wait for questioning.

However, hours after admitting that

Melaye was arrested on instruction, the

NIS denied the claim that it arrested and

detained the senator.

The NIS spokesman in a telephone

conversation with Nigerian Pilot, said

the agency did not arrest the Kogi West

senator.

“We did not arrest him, we only

restricted his departure, based on our

inter-agency collaboration, we acted

on intelligence report from our sister

agency”, James explained.

Meanwhile, report reaching Nigerian

Pilot had it that policemen numbering

over 30 laid siege on Melaye’s house after

his dramatic arrest and release.

t was learnt that Senator Melaye’s

disappearance from the airport in

circumstances that could not be explained

by security operatives led to the storming

of his residence by policemen with

checkpoints mounted on the roads to

and fro the airport and adjoining ones to

facilitate his arrest.

In another development, protesters

gathered in front of Melaye’s house

demanding that security operatives leave

the place.

Armed security personnel comprising

policemen and operatives of the

Department of State Service, DSS, had laid

siege at his residence yesterday afternoon.

The operatives restricted movement on

Sangha Street, Maitama, where Melaye’s

house is located. They prevented four of

the lawmaker’s colleagues from seeing

him.

They include Abiodun Olujimi from

Ekiti; Philip Aduda, Federal Capital

Territory, FCT, Isa Misau from Bauchi and

Atai Idoko, Kogi who visited Melaye’s

residence.

The protesters asked the security

agents to vacate Melaye’s residence

immediately, describing the lawmaker

as their benefactor. Leader of the group,

Kuchingoro Emmanuel, explained that

no individual had taken care of IDPs in

Abuja like Melaye.

“Melaye is our federal government. He

has taken good care of us. He is a good

man,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

