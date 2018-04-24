Controversy trails Melaye’s arrest — Nigeria Today

Controversy trails Melaye’s arrest
Social media was awash with the
news of the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye
representing Kogi West Senatorial District
at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International
Airport, Abuja, on his way to Morocco on
official engagement.
Although reports had it that Melaye
was released hours after his arrest,
the FCT Police Spokesman, Anjuguri
Manzah, said he is not aware of the arrest.
The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS,
was quoted as saying that Melaye was
arrested on instruction.
Spokesman of the NIS, Mr. Sunday
James, confirmed the arrest of the
senator, saying the agency acted based on
instruction.
An eyewitness said after preventing
the federal lawmaker from boarding his
flight, the immigration officials asked him
to wait for questioning.
However, hours after admitting that
Melaye was arrested on instruction, the
NIS denied the claim that it arrested and
detained the senator.
The NIS spokesman in a telephone
conversation with Nigerian Pilot, said
the agency did not arrest the Kogi West
senator.
“We did not arrest him, we only
restricted his departure, based on our
inter-agency collaboration, we acted
on intelligence report from our sister
agency”, James explained.
Meanwhile, report reaching Nigerian
Pilot had it that policemen numbering
over 30 laid siege on Melaye’s house after
his dramatic arrest and release.
t was learnt that Senator Melaye’s
disappearance from the airport in
circumstances that could not be explained
by security operatives led to the storming
of his residence by policemen with
checkpoints mounted on the roads to
and fro the airport and adjoining ones to
facilitate his arrest.
In another development, protesters
gathered in front of Melaye’s house
demanding that security operatives leave
the place.
Armed security personnel comprising
policemen and operatives of the
Department of State Service, DSS, had laid
siege at his residence yesterday afternoon.
The operatives restricted movement on
Sangha Street, Maitama, where Melaye’s
house is located. They prevented four of
the lawmaker’s colleagues from seeing
him.
They include Abiodun Olujimi from
Ekiti; Philip Aduda, Federal Capital
Territory, FCT, Isa Misau from Bauchi and
Atai Idoko, Kogi who visited Melaye’s
residence.
The protesters asked the security
agents to vacate Melaye’s residence
immediately, describing the lawmaker
as their benefactor. Leader of the group,
Kuchingoro Emmanuel, explained that
no individual had taken care of IDPs in
Abuja like Melaye.
“Melaye is our federal government. He
has taken good care of us. He is a good
man,” he said.
