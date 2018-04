Convicted Racist Back in South African Court for Appeal Bid - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Convicted Racist Back in South African Court for Appeal Bid – AllAfrica.com



Vicki Momberg has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to appeal her effective two-year prison sentence. The former real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria for her filmed rant against a black police officer who …



