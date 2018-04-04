Cooperation between states, business crucial to counter terrorism – UN Chief — Nigeria Today

Cooperation between states, business crucial to counter terrorism – UN Chief

Cooperation between the state and business is vital in order to counter the terrorist threat, including cyberterrorism, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres, made this known on Wednesday in his address, read out by Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov at the

Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

“Apart from international and inter-agency cooperation, it is important to use the potential of the public and private partnership.

“The state bodies of sovereign countries bear the main responsibility for countering terrorism.

“Cooperation with business plays a crucial role in combating the financing of terrorism, preventing the use of new technology for terrorism purposes, as well as in protecting vulnerable vital infrastructure, particularly

from cyberterrorism.”

The seventh MCIS is being held in the Russian capital from Wednesday to Thursday.

The conference is an annual event, which gathers together defence ministers, representatives of international and non-governmental organisations, and military experts.

The Russian side will share its experience on combating ISIL and provide estimates on further development of the situation in the Middle East, including post-conflict rehabilitation.

Security issues facing Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America will also be in the spotlight of the forum.

