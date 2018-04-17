Corpse Of Man Who Recently Won N11million In Football Betting Found On The Roadside — Nigeria Today

Corpse Of Man Who Recently Won N11million In Football Betting Found On The Roadside

Residents of Sabo Pegi in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, have been left in total shock after the body of a man identified as Achuku Joseph, who was feared killed after winning N11million in a football betting called Naijabet, was discovered in the area. According to a report by The Nation, the victim’s body was […]

