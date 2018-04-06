Corruption: Brazil sends ex-president Lula to prison - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Corruption: Brazil sends ex-president Lula to prison – Vanguard
Corruption: Brazil sends ex-president Lula to prison
Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will begin his 12 year prison term from Friday, after a judge gave him 24 hours to surrender to police. The order from Judge Sergio Moro, head of Brazil's huge “Car Wash” anti-graft probe, came as a …
