Corruption: We’ll Recover All Looted Funds, Special Investigator Assures — Nigeria Today

Corruption: We’ll Recover All Looted Funds, Special Investigator Assures
The newly appointed Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has assured the government and Nigerians that all the looted funds and property, no matter where they are hidden will be recovered to better the country. He, however, asked for the cooperation of the National Assembly […]
The post Corruption: We'll Recover All Looted Funds, Special Investigator Assures appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper.
