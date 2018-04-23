Corruption: We’ll Recover All Looted Funds, Special Investigator Assures — Nigeria Today

Corruption: We’ll Recover All Looted Funds, Special Investigator Assures

The newly appointed Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has assured the government and Nigerians that all the looted funds and property, no matter where they are hidden will be recovered to better the country. He, however, asked for the cooperation of the National Assembly […]

