Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today

Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on Sunday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, to take more “ruthless” measure in dealing with alleged looters across the country. He gave the call while describing as mindless, the alleged looting under the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Speaking in Benin, the Edo State […]

Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

