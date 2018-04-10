 “Cosby Show” actress stages Topless Protest at Bill Cosby’s Trial — Nigeria Today
“Cosby Show” actress stages Topless Protest at Bill Cosby’s Trial

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nicolle Rochelle, a 39-year-old who appeared on 4 episodes of “The Cosby Show,” staged a topless protest at the retrial of Bill Cosby. Cosby’s sexual assault retrial began on Monday in Pennsylvania. Rochelle had written on her body the words “Women’s Lives Matter” and names of some of the women Cosby had allegedly raped. In a police […]

The post “Cosby Show” actress stages Topless Protest at Bill Cosby’s Trial appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

