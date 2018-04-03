 Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica's first female black vice president - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica’s first female black vice president – Washington Post

Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica's first female black vice president
On Sunday, Carlos Alvarado Quesada won the presidential election in Costa Rica, but it was his vice president who made history. Economist and longtime politician Epsy Campbell Barr is the first Afro-Costa Rican to be elected to that office. She serves
