Costa set to miss Arsenal Europa tie - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Costa set to miss Arsenal Europa tie
The Punch
Atletico Madrid have confirmed striker Diego Costa suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting CP. The Spain international was withdrawn in the second half of the 1-0 quarter-final second-leg loss to the Portuguese side …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
