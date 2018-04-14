 Costa set to miss Arsenal Europa tie - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Costa set to miss Arsenal Europa tie – The Punch

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports


The Punch

Costa set to miss Arsenal Europa tie
The Punch
Atletico Madrid have confirmed striker Diego Costa suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting CP. The Spain international was withdrawn in the second half of the 1-0 quarter-final second-leg loss to the Portuguese side
Arsenal on collision course with arch villain Diego Costa in Europa LeagueESPN.co.uk (blog)
Diego Costa could miss Europa League semi-final against Arsenal after suffering a hamstring injuryDaily Mail
Tough draw for Arsenal tempered by Diego Costa blow for Atletico MadridThe Times
Reuters –Sports Illustrated –UEFA.com –Pulse Nigeria
all 148 news articles »

