Could Russia and West be heading for cyber-war? - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Could Russia and West be heading for cyber-war? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Could Russia and West be heading for cyber-war?
BBC News
The latest warning of Russian intrusions is another sign that cyber-space is becoming one of the focal points for growing tension between Russia and the West. But so far, much of the talk about cyber-war remains hypothetical rather than real. It is …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!