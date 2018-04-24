Could this easy-to-learn tactile typeface replace braille? — Nigeria Today

Could this easy-to-learn tactile typeface replace braille?
While braille can take many months to learn, a new tactile font called ELIA Frames font can be learned by people with visual impairments in just a few dozen hours. Here is how it works.
