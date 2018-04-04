Council meeting on Tuesday - Herald live — Nigeria Today

Council meeting on Tuesday – Herald live
Herald live
Council meeting on Tuesday
Herald live
The adjourned special council meeting to deal with the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, among others, will be reconvened on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the council chambers from 10am. The special sitting …
