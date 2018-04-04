 Council meeting on Tuesday - Herald live — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Council meeting on Tuesday – Herald live

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Herald live

Council meeting on Tuesday
Herald live
The adjourned special council meeting to deal with the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, among others, will be reconvened on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the council chambers from 10am. The special sitting

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.