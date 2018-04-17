 County Officials Issue Cold Weather Alert for AV, Local Mountains - SCVNEWS.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

County Officials Issue Cold Weather Alert for AV, Local Mountains – SCVNEWS.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


SCVNEWS.com

County Officials Issue Cold Weather Alert for AV, Local Mountains
SCVNEWS.com
Los Angeles County's Interim Health Officer has issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service's forecast for low temperatures this week, including wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas
With below-normal temps, 'spring has not sprung'The Providence Journal
Monday, April 16 Evening ForecastOzarksFirst.com
Huge storm cleanup effort underway in Queensborough neighborhoodKSLA-TV
wgowam –The Straits Times –KOAA.com Colorado Springs and Pueblo News –alloveralbany
all 309 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.