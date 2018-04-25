Couple Found Dead in Their Apartment in the Morogbo Area of Lagos — Nigeria Today

Couple Found Dead in Their Apartment in the Morogbo Area of Lagos

An old married couple have been found dead with their body already decomposing in their apartment on Sadius Crescent, Araromi-Ile, in the Morogbo area of Lagos State. This has caused confusion in the area and residents around the vicinity have fled out of the fear of police harassment. The identities of the deceased couple […]

The post Couple Found Dead in Their Apartment in the Morogbo Area of Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

