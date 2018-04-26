Court declares Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault — Nigeria Today

Court declares Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault

Bill Cosbywas convicted on Thursday of drugging and molesting a onetime friend in 2004. This marks the first such conviction of a celebrity since the #MeToo movement that has brought down rich and powerful men for their treatment of women. Cosby, 80, best known as the lovable father from the 1980s TV hit “The Cosby Show,” faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, 45, following a three-week trial at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

