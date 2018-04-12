 Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over wife’s suicide attempt — Nigeria Today
Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over wife’s suicide attempt

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, Oyo on Wednesday dissolved  the five-year-old  marriage between Selim Osuntade and his wife, Mutiat, over her attempt to commit suicide. The Court President, Chief Mukaila Balogun held that Selim proved his case beyond reasonable doubt. Balogun said the court could not entertain the plea of Mutiat for reconciliation […]

