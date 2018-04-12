Court Fixes May 14 to Hear First Bank's Objection to Ogoni Chiefs' Suit - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Court Fixes May 14 to Hear First Bank’s Objection to Ogoni Chiefs’ Suit – THISDAY Newspapers
Court Fixes May 14 to Hear First Bank's Objection to Ogoni Chiefs' Suit
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 14, 2018, to hear the preliminary objection filed by First Bank of Nigeria Limited challenging the contempt proceedings brought against the bank and its Chairman, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, by 10 indigenes of Ogoni …
First Bank chair, Awosika, knows fate in N17bn suit May 14
N17bn judgment: Ogoni community wants First Bank chairman jailed
