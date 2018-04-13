Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member — Nigeria Today

Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday fixed May 21 to rule on the bail application filed by Bright Chimezie, the first defendant, in the ongoing trial of four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB). The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, fixed the date after taking arguments from Chimezie’s counsel, Mr Chukwudi Igwe […]

The post Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

