Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s property — Nigeria Today

Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s property

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, granted an interim forfeiture order of a property belonging to former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who granted the order, held that it was to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) investigate the acquisition of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, a property liked to […]

