 Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s property — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s property

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, granted an interim forfeiture order of a property belonging to former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who granted the order, held that it was to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) investigate the acquisition of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, a property liked to […]

The post Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s property appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.