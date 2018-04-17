 Court hears how Nwude forged documents on property already forfeited in judgment — Nigeria Today
Court hears how Nwude forged documents on property already forfeited in judgment

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

A witness, Mr Arifayo Falodun, on Monday narrated at the Ikeja Special Offences Court how a convicted conman, Emmanuel Nwude,  forged legal documents of some property already forfeited in a judgment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwude, a native of Abagana in Anambra is cited as having perpetrated the third largest bank fraud in history. In 2001, he secured a place in the Guinness Book of Records, when he defrauded Banco Noroeste of Brazil of a record $242 million, resulting to the collapse of the bank.

