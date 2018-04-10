Court: Housekeeper in for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750 — Nigeria Today

Court: Housekeeper in for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750

A housekeeper, Benson Rosemary, who allegedly stole her employer’s 16,750 pounds, ( N8. 5 million ) was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Rosemary, 26, who resides with her employer at Taiwo Ishola St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offence with some other persons, who are now at large on Feb. 18, at her employer’s resident.

Emuerhi said the accused stole the money belonging to Dr Adekunle Desalu from his bedroom.

“The accused, who had been working for the complainant for over a period of years, broke into his room, stole the money and disappeared.

“She was apprehended by the police after the complainant reported the case at the station,” he said.

The offences contravene Sections 287, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. If convicted, she faces a three year jail term.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After arraignment, the Magistrate, Mrs O. Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Amzat ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused and both sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 28 for mention.

