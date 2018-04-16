 Court jails labourer for unlawful possession of Indian hemp — Nigeria Today
Court jails labourer for unlawful possession of Indian hemp

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

An Upper Area Court 3  in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old labourer, Isiaku Dan- Asabe to one year imprisonment for unlawful possession of Indian hemp. The  judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the accused an option of N5,000 fine. Dan- Asabe  had pleaded guilty to one-count charge of  unlawful possession of Indian hemp, […]

