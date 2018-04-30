Court Jails SAN 30 Days For Attempting To Pervert Justice — Nigeria Today

Court Jails SAN 30 Days For Attempting To Pervert Justice

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday convicted and sentenced a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike to 30 days imprisonment for attempting to pervert the course of justice. Justice Adebiyi convicted the senior lawyer on 12 of the 18 count charge of attempting to pervert […]

The post Court Jails SAN 30 Days For Attempting To Pervert Justice appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

