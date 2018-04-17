Court jails scavenger for stealing generating set — Nigeria Today

Court jails scavenger for stealing generating set

A Kuje Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a scavenger, Sani Musa to three months imprisonment for stealing a generating set valued N40, 000. Musa, who resides at Anguwan Tiv Area in Kuje, was convicted on a one-count charge of theft. The judge, Abdulahi Abdulkareem, gave the judgment after Musa pleaded guilty of the […]

