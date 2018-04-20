 Court lacks jurisdiction to determine case on demolition of Senator Hunkuyi’s house – Kaduna govt — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court lacks jurisdiction to determine case on demolition of Senator Hunkuyi’s house – Kaduna govt

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State government has asked the High Court sitting in Kaduna toa dismiss the prayers and requests of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi over the demolition of his house for lack of jurisdiction. Senator Hunkuyi, representing Kaduna North Senatorial District is demanding N10 billion from Mallam Nasir el-Rufai-led government as compensation for illegally demolishing his house at […]

Court lacks jurisdiction to determine case on demolition of Senator Hunkuyi’s house – Kaduna govt

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.