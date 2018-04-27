Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary — Nigeria Today

Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Kogi Government to pay a civil servant, Ameh Onoja, whose salary was stopped in March 2014. Onoja had approached the court to seek redress when he was told that his salary was stopped because he had attained the compulsory retirement age. Justice David Isele in his judgment, […]
The post Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!