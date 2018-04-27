Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary — Nigeria Today

Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Kogi Government to pay a civil servant, Ameh Onoja, whose salary was stopped in March 2014. Onoja had approached the court to seek redress when he was told that his salary was stopped because he had attained the compulsory retirement age. Justice David Isele in his judgment, […]

The post Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

