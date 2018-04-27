 Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary — Nigeria Today
Court orders Kogi govt to pay civil servant’s salary

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Kogi Government to pay a civil servant, Ameh Onoja, whose salary was stopped  in March 2014. Onoja had approached the court to seek redress when he was told that his salary was stopped because he had attained the compulsory retirement age. Justice David Isele in his judgment, […]

