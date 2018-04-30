Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s Properties In Abuja — Nigeria Today

Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s Properties In Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, April 30, ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

The properties are at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District; and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja.

The presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, gave the order in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also dismissed Jonathan’s objection to the application for lacking in merit.

Dimgba said the forfeiture must last for only 45 days within which the anti-graft agency must conclude its investigations.

He ruled that within the 45 days, EFCC must conclude its investigations and charge the suspects being investigated in respect of the alleged crimes linked to properties.

The judge however added that the EFCC was at liberty to file an application for the extension of the life span of the order before the expiration of the initial 45 days.

Justice Dimgba also ordered that if for any reason EFCC’s officials needed to access the properties within the period of interim forfeiture, they must do so with the respondents in attendance.

He ordered that the inventory of the fixtures in the properties and a report to that effect be submitted to the court.

