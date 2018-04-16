 Court Places Injunction on Liberia Football Association's Election - Front Page Africa — Nigeria Today
Court Places Injunction on Liberia Football Association’s Election – Front Page Africa

Court Places Injunction on Liberia Football Association's Election
Monrovia – The runoff election of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) between Presidential candidates Mustapha Raji and Musa Shannon has been put on hold by the 6th Judicial Civil Law Court of Liberia. Report by Christopher C. Walker, christopher
