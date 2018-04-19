 Court remands 2 men over alleged cruelty to donkey — Nigeria Today
Court remands 2 men over alleged cruelty to donkey

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered the remand of two men, Abdulkarim Muhammad and Ibrahim Ibrahim over alleged cruelty to a donkey. The accused persons are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy, riding and neglecting an animal. The Chief Magistrate, Nuraddeen Bello, ordered the remand of the accused persons after they pleaded not […]

