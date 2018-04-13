Court Remands 2 Men Over Alleged Rape Of 14-year-old Girl — Nigeria Today

Court Remands 2 Men Over Alleged Rape Of 14-year-old Girl

Two persons were on Friday remanded in Ilesa prison custody by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates Court, over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl. The defendants Laide Ajani, 55, and Kehinde Sippei, 65, are both facing a four -count charge of conspiracy, assault and rape. The Magistrate, Mr Adesegun Ayilara, had ordered the defendants to be […]

