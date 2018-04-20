Court Remands 23-year-old Over Attempted Suicide — Nigeria Today

Court Remands 23-year-old Over Attempted Suicide
An Osogbo Magistrates‘ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 23-year-old man, Andrew Peter, in Ilesa Prison over alleged attempted suicide while in police custody. The Magistrate, Mr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the defendant to be kept in prison due to the magnitude of the offence involved. The Prosecutor, Insp Lamidi Rasaki, had told the court […]
