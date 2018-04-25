Court remands Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, in Ikoyi Prison — Nigeria Today

Court remands Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, in Ikoyi Prison

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded a People’s Democratic Party’s Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, in Ikoyi Prison pending ruling on his bail application. He is to remain behind bars until April 27, the court ruled. Nwaoboshi had appeared before the court charged with a N805 millon fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes […]

The post Court remands Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, in Ikoyi Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

