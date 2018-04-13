Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand
Adamu is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping. By The Eagle Online On Apr 13, 2018. Share. A Magistrate Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand in prison custody of a farmer, Jibrin Adamu, for …
