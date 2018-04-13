Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand — Nigeria Today

Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand

A Magistrate Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand in prison custody of a farmer, Jibrin Adamu, for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old girl and demanding N4 million ransoms.

Adamu is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Magistrate, Mr Hassan Mohammed, could not take the accused’s plea on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Mohammed directed the police to forward the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the matter until May 7 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Maiyaki, earlier told the court that the complainant, Alhaji Kampau of Gurara area of Minna, reported the matter to the police on Sept. 10, 2017.

Maiyaki said the accused person conspired with four others now at large, to invade the complainant’s house and allegedly kidnap his 19-year-old daughter.

He said the accused persons later demanded N4 million as ransom for the girl’s release.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97 and 298 of the Penal Code.

NAN

