Court remands man for sodomising two boys - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Court remands man for sodomising two boys - The Punch
Court remands man for sodomising two boys – The Punch

The Punch

Court remands man for sodomising two boys
The Punch
Olaide Oyelude, Katsina. A 30-year-old man, Ibrahim Lawal, has been remanded in the Katsina prison till April 30, 2018 for allegedly having anal sex with two boys. Lawal, who operates a commercial grinding machine at Sarkin Zango Quarters, Bakori
