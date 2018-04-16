 Court remands man over malicious damage of father’s cars, threat to life — Nigeria Today
Court remands man over malicious damage of father’s cars, threat to life

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Odulate Abidemi,36, over alleged threat to life, and  damaging of the windscreens of his father’s cars. Abidemi, who resides at No. 5 Dadeinde Joseph St. Ibara  Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life  and malicious damage. The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, […]

