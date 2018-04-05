Court remands woman for alleged theft of 8 months baby — Nigeria Today

Court remands woman for alleged theft of 8 months baby

Abuja – A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of one Theresa Obonna, in Prison for alleged theft of eight months baby.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after Obonna of Jabi, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to a count charge of theft.



Sadiq adjourned the case till May 3 for hearing.

The Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Godstime David, who resides in Akwa-Ibom, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on March 2.

Dalhatu said the complainant alleged that in January 2017, her lover impregnated and asked her to abort it but she refused and relocated to Abuja.

She said that she stayed with the defendant and after giving birth, the defendant seizied the baby and moved to an unknown destination.

Dalhau said that during police investigation the baby was recovered from the defendant.

The prosecutor also said the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

