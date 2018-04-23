Court Restrains FG, Others from Further Mention of Secondus in Looters' List - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Court Restrains FG, Others from Further Mention of Secondus in Looters’ List – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Court Restrains FG, Others from Further Mention of Secondus in Looters' List
THISDAY Newspapers
By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt. The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an order restraining the federal government, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, and Vintage Press Limited (publishers of The Nation …
Court takes decision on naming of Secondus as looter
Looters list: Court restrains Lai Mohammed, FG, from further publication of Secondus name
Looters' list: Court restrains FG, others from publishing Secondus' name
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!