Court Restrains Police, DSS From Arresting Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Court Restrains Police, DSS From Arresting Omo-Agege

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has restrained the Nigeria Police, the State Security Service (SSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation from arresting or threatening embattled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He was briefly detained by the police on Wednesday after he was “arrested” at the premises of the National Assembly.

Mr. Omo-Agege was suspended from the senate on April 12 over his allegations that a bill for reordering of election sequence was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

He later apologised to his colleagues after the senate had directed its Ethics and Privileges Committee to investigate the matter. The committee eventually recommended his suspension.

However, on Wednesday, Omo-Agege resurfaced at the National Assembly.

The Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, later accused him of leading the unknown persons who broke into the Senate’s plenary session and carted away its mace.

But in a statement on Wednesday evening, the Omo-Agege denied the allegation. He said he was at the National Assembly to resume sittings “based on legal advice and his understanding of the current position of the law.” Barely 24 hours after the sordid invasion of the Red Chamber and few hours after police announced the recovery of the mace, Omo-Agege’s lawyers approached the court, yesterday, seeking an interim injunction against further arrest or detention of the senator. The team of lawyers led by Aliyu Umar, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, asked for court’s protection for the embattled senator pending determination of a fundamental human rights case brought against the respondents. The judge, Ishaq Bello, granted the four-point prayers of the senator’s lawyers and adjourned the matter to May 6. The case has also been reassigned to Court 30 for hearing.

