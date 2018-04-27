 Court sentences 2 Cameroonians to 18 yrs in prison for illegally acquiring Nigerian passports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court sentences 2 Cameroonians to 18 yrs in prison for illegally acquiring Nigerian passports

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News, Travel | 0 comments

Justice I. M. Sanni, of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo on Friday sentenced two Cameroonians, Ebwe Michael and Ngu Tiku to 18 years imprisonment each for illegally acquiring Nigerian Passports.  Sanni, however, gave the defendants an option to pay N500,000 each as fine. The Judge while sentencing the convicts said that the court […]

The post Court sentences 2 Cameroonians to 18 yrs in prison for illegally acquiring Nigerian passports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.