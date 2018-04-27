Court sentences 2 Cameroonians to 18 yrs in prison for illegally acquiring Nigerian passports — Nigeria Today

Court sentences 2 Cameroonians to 18 yrs in prison for illegally acquiring Nigerian passports

Justice I. M. Sanni, of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo on Friday sentenced two Cameroonians, Ebwe Michael and Ngu Tiku to 18 years imprisonment each for illegally acquiring Nigerian Passports. Sanni, however, gave the defendants an option to pay N500,000 each as fine. The Judge while sentencing the convicts said that the court […]

