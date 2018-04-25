Court sentences Danish entrepreneur to life for murdering Swedish journalist — Nigeria Today

Court sentences Danish entrepreneur to life for murdering Swedish journalist

A Danish court sentenced inventor Peter Madsen to life in prison on Wednesday for murdering and dismembering a Swedish journalist aboard his home-built submarine in Copenhagen harbour in August 2017. Madsen, dressed in black, sat completely still as his sentence was handed down in the Copenhagen City Court. Police detained him on Aug. 11 last […]

